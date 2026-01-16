Airplane Passenger Gets Request From A Woman Who Wants A Free Seat Between Herself And Her Husband, And Then She Finds Out They Could Have Had Hers

It’s cool to want some physical space from your partner on a vacation, but maybe the airplane is the not right place to try to make that happen.

Lady wants a free empty seat on plane

Me, solo traveler, flying internationally from Asia to US, just getting checked in at the counter. On this plane, the seat layout is 3 seats – aisle – 3 seats – aisle – 3 seats. I ask the flight attendant if it’s possible to move my middle seat to one that is the window or an aisle, but clearly state that it’s fine if it’s not possible.

She gets me an aisle seat and I am jazzed. Next to me, woman and man (looks like a couple), doing the same. Woman: are there any rows of 3 with an empty middle seat? Flight attendant: I’m sorry, I can’t guarantee any seats will remain empty. I can seat you next to each other though? Woman: No, I want to sit with an empty seat between us.

Man: (murmurs something to her, looks kinda embarrassed.) Woman: No, I like the extra room. We would like to be seated with an empty seat between us (continues to make the same request to the poor flight attendant.) Later, after boarding my flight, I realized that the middle seat between me and the other aisle passenger was open, and it made me smile. Lady, we all want the extra room, but we aren’t entitled to it, dayum. Leave the poor customer service agents alone.

