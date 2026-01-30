An Adopted Person Unexpectedly Inherited A Lot Of Money From Their Grandmother, But They Refuse To Share It With Their Biological Father’s Other Kids

Adoption can sometimes lead to some pretty unexpected situations down the road…

And if you are adopted, you never know who might pop up from your past.

In today’s story, an adopted person got a surprising call from their biological father and now things are complicated.

Read on and learn about what happened.

AITA for accepting an inheritance from my biological grandmother even though I was given up for adoption? “I was given up for adoption and I was raised by two amazing people who raised me with a lot of love. When I was 18, I was given a chance to reach out to my biological parents. They had their own families and while it was exciting at first, our relationship just fizzled out.

They made their decision.

I had parents and didn’t really want to split time between them and my biological parents. I met my paternal biological grandmother a few times and she was always upset that she didn’t get a chance to know me. But I never made too much of an effort to reconnect with her if I’m being honest. Two months ago, I was informed by my biological father that I’d received most of my grandmother’s estate after she passed away. I wasn’t even aware she had passed.

They got some big news.

I received roughly 300,000 dollars. Then the call got awkward and my biological father asked if I’d be willing to split the inheritance with his younger children as well. I said I’d have to think about it.

Well, I thought about it and decided to keep all the money. I probably sound greedy but I have 95,000 in student loans and this money would help with that plus help me with buying a home. I called my biological father to tell him this and he was really quiet and said okay and we haven’t really talked since. AITA?”

This story sure had a lot of twists and turns!

