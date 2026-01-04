An Influencer Missed Her Flight On A Cosmetics Brand Trip, And She Actually Wanted The Private Plane To Turn Around

Jeez, talk about entitled…

An influencer named Tianna posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened when she missed a flight on a private plane to a Tarte Cosmetics brand trip.

Tianna told viewers that she was part of a group of influencers that was supposed to fly from Miami to Turks and Caicos on two chartered planes…

But she didn’t make the flight first flight to Miami because she was scrubbing off her fake tan…seriously.

She said, “Leave it to me, y’all, to miss my bag check time. Everyone’s flying to Miami, and then we’re all leaving on two different planes from Miami to Turks. And I missed my flight to Miami, so everyone’s gonna be gone when I get there.”

Tianna continued, “I don’t get to fly with my friends now, and that’s my punishment. That’s what I get. That’s what I get for spending extra time scrubbing off this fake tan. But this would be me.”

The TikTokker said that she attempted to get one of the planes to stay behind for 90 minutes so she’d be able to make the flight, but that didn’t happen.

Here’s the video.

But we can all rest easy, because Tianna did eventually make it after missing her initial flight.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another individual wasn’t impressed.

And this individual nailed it.

These influencers are really something else, huh…?

