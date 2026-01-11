Hardware Store Customer Mistook Another Person For Staff, And Later Badmouthed Him For Not Answering Her Questions

Sometimes shopping can also be a humbling experience!

This guy shares how a customer mistook him for staff at a hardware store and later blamed him for not answering her query!

Check out the full story.

Finally it happened… Nothing too exciting but I’ve always wondered if these things actually happen. So earlier today I was looking for some work clothes in this hardware store. Browsing through the shelves while listening to music on my phone.

This is where it gets interesting…

This lady, maybe mid-30s, came with her phone wanting my attention. She asked me something about the store not having an item or her not finding it. Super polite luckily.

UH OH…

I was a little surprised by this interaction as I was wearing my sweats and nothing even close to what the employees at that place wear. I told her that she should probably ask someone who works at the store and she walked away.

That’s AWKWARD!

Anyway a few minutes later I heard (presumably the same lady) asking an actual worker her question and mentioning how she had already asked someone without getting an answer. Don’t know what came of that as I had found what I was looking for and walked past them to pay for my stuff.

YIKES! That sounds embarrassing!

Why wouldn’t the lady just ask if this guy worked there!

