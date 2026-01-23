Annoying Ex-Roommates Had A Major Communication Gap And Couldn’t Figure Out Their Lease Situation, So Now Their Landlord Might Sue Them

Some living situations can get really tricky especially when money gets involved!

This guy shares how his old roommate kept ignoring him over rent money and how he got away from the situation.

Check out the full story!

AITA for blocking my old roommate and Subletter and refusing to pay future rent? So I moved out of my apartment two months ago bc my roommate was crazy and got a Subletter. My Subletter still hadn’t replace my entire security deposit (short $300) but I was being patient about it.

The roommate usually sends their rent together via Venmo to the landlord, but decided not to for December. My Subletter doesn’t use Venmo (only Zelle) and asked me to send December rent for him, because the roommate wasn’t sending theirs together for December. After sending it, he then didn’t reply to my multiple messages asking to send me the money back.

4 days go by and then told me he was having money troubles and couldn’t pay me back. He promised $650 the next day and the rest the following week. He sent $550 two days later and then ignored me for 5 more days when I was asking when I’d expect the next $1500. He then promised it Friday. Friday came, nothing.

Saturday I told him he needed to pay me back as promised, and he said he was having more financial troubles. I told him it was really unfair to have essentially stole money from me because I didn’t consent to lending him money, and only sent the landlord rent under the impression he’d be zelleing me immediately. $2000 was a lot of money to borrow from someone without asking. He ended up sending me money but it didn’t cover the entire rent and said he’s going to move out and said this situation was a whole mess and he is having issues with the roommate too apparently.

I blocked the Subletter and my old roommate and am refusing to pay rent for the remainder of the lease/not find a new Subletter. My lease has joint liability for the monthly balance for me and the old roommate so I’m willing to take the risk that my landlord isn’t going to sue the both of us over it, should my roommate not pay the full balance each of the next three months.

The landlord can take my security deposit. As far as I’m concerned my old roommate is driving out everyone who lives there and can figure out the next three months of rent. Am I the AH?

