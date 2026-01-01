January 1, 2026 at 1:15 pm

Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

by Sarrah Murtaza

Couple having fun at a carnival

Pexels/Reddit

Some people really need to understand how boundaries work!

This user shares how his date ruined his day because she kept calling him a coward.

Check out the full story.

AITA for stranding a girl at a fair

This happened in like late summer maybe early fall. This was the 4th date i think, so we weren’t really together yet.

This is where it gets a bit weird!

She wanted to go to a fair but I told her that I’m scared of rides and I wouldn’t go on any. She kept bugging me to go so I folded and she said it was fine to not go on rides.

We get there and whenever she would go on a ride she would like try to convince me to go on it with her, but like I said I would refuse every time I’m not gonna have a panic attack just for a minute ride and whiplash lmao.

UH OH!

Whenever she would go she would like do an exasperated sigh and go on, eventually she started making fun of me and calling me weird things and whatnot.

She seemed pretty frustrated.

That’s INSANE!

So this happened like 8 times and when she went on one ride I just left and blocked her. I can understand if she didn’t want to date me cause I’m scared of stuff and not manly, but she could’ve been cool about it at least.

I was her ride so i felt kinda bad leaving her there.

GEEZ! That’s so disrespectful!

Why would she even force him to do something he doesn’t enjoy?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this story is really ironic.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 163921 Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

Exactly! This user believes this guy had made his boundaries clear!

Screenshot 2025 12 17 163936 Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

This user thinks both of these people were wrong in their own places!

Screenshot 2025 12 17 164008 Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

This user thinks the girl shouldn’t have pressured this guy to go to the fair.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 164015 Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

This user thinks the least she owed was a heads up from this guy.

Screenshot 2025 12 17 164117 Annoying Girlfriend Kept Making Fun Of His Boyfriend For Being Scared Of Going On Rides In An Amusement Park, So He Silently Walked Away And Left Her Stranded

Going to the fair suddenly became unfair for someone!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter