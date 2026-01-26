Management Added An Employee To A Special Group Which Required More Work Without Extra Compensation, And Now They’re Not Sure Whether Or Not To Put In Extra Work

No payment means no extra perks!

Assigned as critical staff but not being compensated for it. Without giving too much away, I currently work at a small company that provides a key service to literally millions of people.

Recently, I’ve been given added to a group of employees known as “critical staff”. These employees, as the name suggests, are critical to business continuity. They are expected to be on-call all the time, attend activities and drills (however frequent) regardless of the time of day, and basically be available to work whenever it’s seen as needed by leadership. Fun stuff. Since I was added, there have been no contract amendments, no communication from HR or even leadership, nothing.

Just an email from our business continuity team about the next mandatory activity that I’m suddenly involved in. The only definite indication that I became critical staff was that I was given an Internet router given to all critical staff employees (so that I can connect remotely to work). I spoke with HR to see if there’s any change to my contract or hours due to this and was told that there’s no change to anything.

I’m not sure what to do tbh. It doesn’t seem like HR will do anything about it, and leadership is more than happy to get employees working. My question is, what am I getting out of this? And the thing is if I raise this point with leadership or HR, I’ll most likely be blackballed. Seems like a lose-lose situation for me.

