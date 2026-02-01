Annoying Manager Wanted To Install An Update On Christmas, But The Employee Didn’t Want To Work On An Off Day

Holidays are for enjoyment and not software updates!

This office employee shares how her manager wanted to install a new software during Christmas without realizing the consequences.

Check out the full story!

Sometimes it’s the other way around. Or how I am not going to have a relaxed Christmas So, just got out of a call with my manager. We’re coasting towards Christmas and so things are should be winding down.

This is where it gets bad!

Tuesday management dropped a last minute change on us with unclear specifications which we’re untangling but that is mostly par for the course. It sucks but it’s something we can handle. No the thing I’m talking about is something that really fits in to some kind of Christmas novel. I’m the admin for our ‘care’ applications. And I’ve got two coworkers who do the admin for the HR & Finance application.’

They had to make some last minute changes in the schedule…

Apparently some weeks or months ago a new update was released and because of the amount of bugs in the update my coworker had decided to hold off on installing that release. Time passes. We’re getting closer to Christmas and this morning I get pulled in to a teams meeting with my manager, and he asks me, if I knew about this release. I told him I didn’t. I had not received any word about this update or anything. Which is kind of usual since these updates tend to not really touch my applications. We get data from the HR application, we regularly push reports for the finance part but those tend to keep working fine through any updates.

UH OH…

Manager is glad to hear it, because the other admin had told him that he’d planned to install the update on 25-12. Yeah, that’s not a typo. He is going to install this update on Christmas day! From his point of view, He doesn’t have anything with Christmas. He’s originally from a country that’s majority Muslim so nobody around him does anything with Christmas and if he wants to work during those holidays, more power to him.

That’s INSANE!

However we’re in a country with Christian traditions. So everyone is going to be out of office, not just within our company. But also our suppliers, their support desk etc. Everything is going to be shuttered until at least the 29th. Literally no words.

GEEZ! That might escalate!

Why would the manager not see the trouble coming through?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows Bulgaria has some crazy update going on!

This user shares how many places had a freeze period during the holiday season in their country.

This user had not expected the IT department to have a cultural clash!

This user shares how they would chose holidays to install updates!

Someone here is panicking a bit too much.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.