Babysitter Finished A Full Week Of Hard Work, But She Got Upset After Her Employer Took Two Weeks Before Paying Her

Getting paid on time shouldn’t be a perk — it’s part of the job.

One young babysitter found herself chasing overdue wages while her employer documented a carefree international vacation online.

She began to wonder just how much more of this she could take.

AITAH for being upset with my babysitting clients for taking two plus weeks to pay me for my services? I (18F) babysit for a well-off family. I do everything from making breakfast, driving the child to sports and tutoring in the morning, making lunch, staying at the park for upwards of three or more hours, making dinner, etc. It’s not necessarily difficult, but my money is well earned, and I typically work 7- to 10-hour days multiple times a week.

There’s one big catch when it comes to working for this family.

The mom is nice, but she has almost never paid me on time and is always late. I haven’t been pushy or confrontational about these issues because I have another job (so I’m not super in need of the money) and a lot of free time since it’s the summer and I’m home from school. This most recent issue has me pretty irritated.

The babysitter was going on a big trip, but failed to secure payment from the mother.

The week before I left on a 10-day international trip, I babysat multiple times. Because the child’s grandmother was taking over for the second half of those days, I didn’t get to see the mom and ask her to pay me. She and her child left on a trip to visit the dad in another country about two days before I left for my trip.

She tried to get ahold of her, but was left on delivered.

I texted her right after I left my last shift and told her how much she owed me for the multiple shifts that week. She never responded. No “thank you,” and she never paid me.

The babysitter was upset, but still tried to give the mother the benefit of the doubt.

I was a little frustrated but tried to assume the best because I understand that it’s probably pretty stressful to travel internationally as a single parent with a very young (and super active) child. I didn’t text her again until I was at the airport about to leave for my trip two days later. I even checked the time difference for the country she was in to make sure I was texting her at a reasonable hour.

The mother made it quite clear she had plenty of access to her phone.

I also knew she had arrived because she was posting on Instagram. I essentially asked her if she could pay me because I was planning on having the money as “fun money” on my trip. Still, when I got off my plane in Paris and checked to see if I had been paid, zilch.

The mother was still living it up, though, but she decided to just turn the other cheek and go without.

Yet she had a bunch of new posts up on Instagram of herself relaxing, shopping, and eating out. I went the entirety of my trip without texting her because my friends and family told me not to push or seem too desperate for the money.

But as her trip comes to an end, she wonders how much more she’s willing to tolerate.

I’m about to fly home now, and she still hasn’t paid me. AITAH for being pretty upset about this?

This babysitter earned this money fair and square.

What did Reddit think?

Important things like payment shouldn’t be left to chance.

At this point, she’s just being taken advantage of.

Maybe it’s time to drop this family altogether.

When you can’t solve a problem, use the power of social media to monetize it instead!

Funny how the mother’s Wi-Fi works perfectly for Instagram but not for Zelle.

She wasn’t asking for a favor — just her paycheck.

