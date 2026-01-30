Boyfriend Promised to Bring in His Neighbor’s Package While She Was Away, But His Girlfriend Says He’s Putting Them at Risk

This man recently moved into an apartment complex and hasn’t had much interaction with his neighbors yet.

When a neighbor across the hall asked him to bring in a package while she was away for the holidays, he agreed without much thought. It felt like a normal, neighborly favor—especially in a building where packages are left unattended.

But once the delivery arrived, his good deed turned into a disagreement at home.

AITA for wanting to bring in a neighbors package? Hey so the situation is as follows: I (20M) live in an apartment complex where the buildings are pretty well divided up, there are four doors to a floor, each sub-section with its entrance from outside. My girlfriend (19F) and I moved in a few months back and haven’t interacted with any neighbors. I was going upstairs when I ran into a girl that lives across from me and she said she had a package on back order and asked if I could take it in for her while she goes home for the holidays.

Seems like a pretty standard neighbor request.

Our complex is in a very safe neighborhood in a very safe city but anyone could still walk in and take it since the main doors to each sub section don’t have locks. Without really thinking twice I told her I’d bring her package in, since it seemed the neighborly thing to do. Once the package arrived, I told my girlfriend I would bring it in and she told me I would not be allowed to bring it in.

Wait, what?

Her reasoning was that we don’t know what’s in the package, we don’t know the neighbor, and we don’t know when they will be back and need the package back from us. She says that in apartment complexes, bringing in packages isn’t standard behavior. She even said she would just take it back out if I brought it in. I tried explaining that since I told the girl I would bring in the package, I wanted to follow through.

Right…

I also don’t imagine there’s anything heinous inside it, and even if there was I wouldn’t mind holding onto it for a week or two over the holidays. Am I in the wrong for wanting to bring it in even after our argument? I am mostly worried that if I secede and leave the package in the hall that someone will steal it. I also don’t want the neighbor to think poorly of me if she comes back and the package is sitting outside even though she trusted me to bring it in. AITA if I bring in the package anyways?

His girlfriend believes bringing the package inside is risky since they don’t know what’s in it or how long they’ll be responsible for it. He, on the other hand, feels obligated to follow through on what he promised and worries the package will be stolen if left out.

Now he’s questioning whether honoring his word makes him careless, or if refusing would make him the bad neighbor instead.

The majority of votes were for NTA.

This person says this IS the neighborly thing to do.

And more people think the girlfriend is a bit of a weirdo.

Sometimes doing the neighborly thing isn’t dangerous, it’s just inconvenient for someone else.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.