Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

Brides often expect a little chaos when planning their big day, but it’s the tiny details that can really throw you off.

So when a bride picked a specific shade of lavender for her wedding party to wear, she wasn’t expecting one of her bridesmaids/cousin to challenge her plan.

The unexpected pushback then left her to wonder if she’s wrong for sticking to her vision.

WIBTA if I tell my bridesmaids that they have to pick a dress from the website I sent them? I (30F) am getting married next year in May, and I sent my bridesmaids the link to where to get their dresses.

The dresses can be any style as long as the colour I picked for them, which is lavender, and the fabric is the same.

One of my cousins, who is also a bridesmaid, sent me a link for a different website. I looked, but it did not have the colour I selected for my bridesmaids.

I texted her “Thank you for sending me the website link, but I’d rather everyone pick from the website I sent them.” This way, everyone has the same colour shade and fabric.

But I didn’t get a text back from her yet. So, WIBTAH if my bridesmaids have to pick a bridesmaid dress from the link I sent and not other sites?

It’s pretty customary for the bride to have some degree of say over the bridesmaids’ dresses.

These bridesmaids are already getting a lot more freedom than other wedding parties.

There’s no reason her cousin won’t be able to find something she likes.

This bride certainly wasn’t asking for the world — just all of her bridesmaids to pick dresses in a consistent color and style.

She deserves having her special day just right.

