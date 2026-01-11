January 11, 2026 at 10:15 am

Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

woman shopping for a dress on her computer

Brides often expect a little chaos when planning their big day, but it’s the tiny details that can really throw you off.

So when a bride picked a specific shade of lavender for her wedding party to wear, she wasn’t expecting one of her bridesmaids/cousin to challenge her plan.

The unexpected pushback then left her to wonder if she’s wrong for sticking to her vision.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I tell my bridesmaids that they have to pick a dress from the website I sent them?

I (30F) am getting married next year in May, and I sent my bridesmaids the link to where to get their dresses.

She wants to give them a fair amount of freedom, but still knows the overall look she wants.

The dresses can be any style as long as the colour I picked for them, which is lavender, and the fabric is the same.

Soon, her cousin managed to throw a wrench in her plans.

One of my cousins, who is also a bridesmaid, sent me a link for a different website.

I looked, but it did not have the colour I selected for my bridesmaids.

She’s polite, but firm about what she wants.

I texted her “Thank you for sending me the website link, but I’d rather everyone pick from the website I sent them.”

This way, everyone has the same colour shade and fabric.

But her cousin’s lack of response has her doubting herself.

But I didn’t get a text back from her yet.

So, WIBTAH if my bridesmaids have to pick a bridesmaid dress from the link I sent and not other sites?

It is her big day, after all.

Redditors chime in.

As long as this bride covered all her bases, this user doesn’t see a problem.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 10.00.30 PM Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

It’s pretty customary for the bride to have some degree of say over the bridesmaids’ dresses.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 10.01.12 PM Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

These bridesmaids are already getting a lot more freedom than other wedding parties.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 10.01.48 PM Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

There’s no reason her cousin won’t be able to find something she likes.

Screenshot 2025 11 14 at 10.02.48 PM Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict

This bride certainly wasn’t asking for the world — just all of her bridesmaids to pick dresses in a consistent color and style.

She deserves having her special day just right.

