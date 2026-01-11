Bride Sent A Simple Website Link For Bridesmaids To Buy Their Dresses, But An Unexpected Pushback Forced Her To Question If She Was Being Too Strict
Brides often expect a little chaos when planning their big day, but it’s the tiny details that can really throw you off.
So when a bride picked a specific shade of lavender for her wedding party to wear, she wasn’t expecting one of her bridesmaids/cousin to challenge her plan.
The unexpected pushback then left her to wonder if she’s wrong for sticking to her vision.
Read on for the full story.
WIBTA if I tell my bridesmaids that they have to pick a dress from the website I sent them?
I (30F) am getting married next year in May, and I sent my bridesmaids the link to where to get their dresses.
She wants to give them a fair amount of freedom, but still knows the overall look she wants.
The dresses can be any style as long as the colour I picked for them, which is lavender, and the fabric is the same.
Soon, her cousin managed to throw a wrench in her plans.
One of my cousins, who is also a bridesmaid, sent me a link for a different website.
I looked, but it did not have the colour I selected for my bridesmaids.
She’s polite, but firm about what she wants.
I texted her “Thank you for sending me the website link, but I’d rather everyone pick from the website I sent them.”
This way, everyone has the same colour shade and fabric.
But her cousin’s lack of response has her doubting herself.
But I didn’t get a text back from her yet.
So, WIBTAH if my bridesmaids have to pick a bridesmaid dress from the link I sent and not other sites?
It is her big day, after all.
Redditors chime in.
As long as this bride covered all her bases, this user doesn’t see a problem.
It’s pretty customary for the bride to have some degree of say over the bridesmaids’ dresses.
These bridesmaids are already getting a lot more freedom than other wedding parties.
There’s no reason her cousin won’t be able to find something she likes.
This bride certainly wasn’t asking for the world — just all of her bridesmaids to pick dresses in a consistent color and style.
She deserves having her special day just right.
