Bridesmaid Wanted Her Husband To Attend Her BFF’s Wedding With Their Baby, But He Told Her She Shouldn’t Have Expected Him To Come

For some people, one of the hardest parts of parenting is realizing you don’t always get to have things your way anymore.

Imagine your best friend made special accommodations so your baby could attend her wedding, and you looked forward to sharing that milestone together as a family, but your husband refused to attend. How would you feel? Would you understand his thinking? Or would you be upset because this is not how you envisioned it?

In the following story, one new mother finds herself in this situation and can’t help but feel upset. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for wanting my husband to attend my best friend’s wedding with me? My husband (33M) and I (31F) have a 5-month-old baby. My best friend is getting married and made special arrangements to accommodate our baby to be able to attend the wedding. I am a bridesmaid. My husband flat-out refused to attend the wedding with our child. We are currently going through a lot as we have to manage meeting his family for Christmas, recently bought a house, and will be moving in January, and his work is stressful atm too.

She gets it, but is still upset.

I am on maternity leave currently. Husband got mad at me for even expecting him to attend the wedding with the baby, given everything going on, and was upset that he had to say no instead of me suggesting that in the first place. He said it would be way easier to take care of the baby at home alone than to bring her to the event (which is fair). I was hoping he would still make an effort to try and attend at least 1/3 of the wedding events with the baby. I was really looking forward to making this wedding memory with my husband and baby, and I am really sad that it won’t happen. Also feel like a bad best friend for not letting her know well in advance that they won’t be attending. I have seen/heard so many people take their babies to weddings, and it makes me sad that I have to attend such events on my own. AITA?

