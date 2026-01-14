Broke Medical Student Was Expected To Buy Christmas Gifts For Her Younger Cousins, But Her Family Never Gets Her Anything For Christmas

Christmas is supposed to be the time when people feel loved.

This woman, however, feels ignored and forgotten. She’s broke, but she is expected to provide gifts for her young cousins, yet no one in the family thinks about giving her a gift.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for getting upset with my family for not planning on getting me gifts for Christmas? I am a 20F, I currently live with my grandfather, my uncle, and his two kiddos (6 & 12). I’ve lived with my grandparents since I was little. My grandmother passed away a few years ago. My aunt (my uncle’s sister) is coming this Christmas with her husband and 2 kiddos (8 & 13). My grandfather doesn’t plan on getting me anything, but providing for Christmas gifts for my 4 other cousins. For reference, my aunt & uncle are “broke.” But, both my aunt, her husband, and my uncle have good full-time jobs that make money. So I don’t know how this is possible. Anyways, I’m the one with absolutely no money.

They expect me to buy them gifts, and my grandfather expects me to do the shopping for all 4 of the kiddos. A few years back, my aunt came for Christmas and she didn’t get me anything then (which is fine). I got her a gift. My uncle usually gives me a little something like a dairy queen gift card. I don’t know if I’m just sad about not being a child anymore. Or if this actually feels like I’m being the jerk… for saying to maybe think about me? I’m a full-time medical student, and have a full-time job. I just wish they thought about me too, as I do for them. AITAH PS: My aunt, one time, gave me car trees at 16, and I didn’t even get a car or my license until 18. She also knew I couldn’t get a car because I had medical issues.

Either everyone gets a present, or no one does.

