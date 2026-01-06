Business Owner Messed With Spam Callers Until They Renamed His Company, So He Turned It Into A Comedy Bit And The Calls Finally Stopped

Some telemarketers really don’t know when to quit, which sometimes makes messing with them feel like a public service.

So, what would you do if a spam call center kept hounding you every time your website renewed, no matter how many times you ignored them?

Would you ignore the calls? Or would you start wasting their time, as they do yours?

In the following story, one website owner finds himself dealing with this situation and decides to turn it around on them.

Here’s how he handled it.

Spam calls seem to have stopped after a name change. I have a website with my info on it, and it seems whenever I renew the website, I get a bunch of calls about my Google Voice service and needing to pay so I can be found bla bla bla. After trying to ignore them, I started taking the calls. I figured if they’re going to try to waste my time, I can waste theirs as well. I started taking a few calls and would mumble a bunch, “My name is mumbled nonsense.” I would keep saying “uh-huh.” To every question they asked. I’d be listening to music, turn the volume way up, and try to have a conversation while acting like I’m at a concert.

All he wanted was for them to change one word in his business name.

The call center must have been in India, since that’s the accent the people had, and they wouldn’t go off-script. I would ask specific questions, and they’d ignore them and try to stay on script. I did this multiple times. I think I made someone mad, and they changed my business name because suddenly I was being called and asked about my business, “American Deli.” I think the person tried to translate American Pig, and it came across as deli. And if not, well, that was now my new goal. So each time they called I asked them to change it from deli to pig and each time they would just hang up.

Someone finally changed it for him.

I finally got another spam call from them, but it was someone who seemed a bit more local, or at least American. I explained what I was doing, they thought it was funny, and they changed the business name to “American Pig.” My current goal when they call me again about American Pig is to freak out about being called an American Pig. I got a call a few days ago, and the lady on the phone said, “Is this the business owner of…..click….” I haven’t been called back from them since. Did I scare my new friends away?

Yikes! Most people would be happy if it stopped.

