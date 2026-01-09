Cable Customer Was Told Company Would Charge Him For “Wasting Their Time,” So He Used Their Expensive WiFi To Finally Get Someone To Fix The Problem

Some companies only start caring about your problem once it becomes their problem too.

So, what would you do if your modem kept resetting itself and every technician brushed you off, even warning you that another visit would cost you money? Would you learn to live with it? Or would you find a better way to keep things running?

In the following story, one customer finds himself in this very situation and goes to extreme measures to get their attention. Here’s what happened.

Cable company would not fix my issue until it costed them money to fix it. Back in 2015, my cable company had terrible support. My cable modem kept resetting, and the technicians wouldn’t help. The last one who came to my home was a jerk of a supervisor who told me that, “They do not guarantee wifi connection and if I had another technician come over, I would be charged 50$ an hour for wasting their time.” I had a quad play at the time that included home security. I did not connect the Home Security unit to my wifi; instead, I used the included wifi.

Finally, they sent a supervisor who knew how to fix the problem.

They did not like this because, apparently, it was costing them too much money, as their service provider for the home security was charging them money for each hour as the Home Security unit was using too much data. When they complained about me not using the home security device on the wifi of my router, I told them, “Why does it matter since you do not guarantee wifi connection?” Another supervisor came and actually found the issue. It was a bad line in my home, and they repaired it, so now my router doesn’t reset itself anymore. The look I gave the other supervisor when he apologized for the other supervisor’s behavior and said that, while they don’t guarantee the speeds, they should guarantee a proper signal to your device was a nice, big grin.

Wow! It should not have taken so many techs.

