Caller Emphasized That The Account Holder Was In Her 90s, But This Call Center Employee Couldn’t Bypass Verification Policy

Some policies are there for a reason.

This call center employee has had enough of callers who would stress the age of the client, expecting her to break the company’s policy on identity verification.

Read the full story below.

Ma’am she’s 97

Some of the worst calls I can get are when I am reminded the entire call how old someone is.

Me: “Thank you for calling ******. How can I help you?”

Caller: “Hello, my name is *******. I’m a caregiver at ****, and I take care of *****. She has a suspicious charge on her account that we would like looked at.”

Me: “I can assist with that. Are you authorized on the account?”

Caller: “Well, no, but she is 97 years old.”

Me: “Okay. Well, in order to speak to you, we would have to get her verified first.”

That’s when she turns from sweet to nasty.

Caller: “Ma’am, did you hear me? She is 97!”

Me: “I understand, but she would need to be verified for us to speak to you, and I’ll be more than happy to look into it.”