Candidate Thought They’d Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

Job hunting has a way of testing both your patience and your self-worth.

One degree-holding candidate was left speechless when the HR department of a potential employer suggested pay that barely cleared minimum wage.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I got laughed at today at an interview when I asked for $17/hr For reference, I have a Bachelor’s degree.

HR’s offer was much less generous.

“I was thinking more like $9.” Like… what do you mean? 🙃

This candidate just wants to give up.

I have been job searching for so long I’m about to give up and flee the country. I loathe it here.

This was definitely not the reaction this candidate was hoping for.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

9 bucks an hour just doesn’t cut it anymore.

It seems like this toxic HR department is severely stuck in the past.

This commenter doubts the company offers enough benefits to make up for this abhorrent hourly rate.

Finding a job in this market isn’t going so well for this commenter either.

This user would have confronted HR head on.

If you don’t value your own experience, no one else will either.

Being told “no” is one thing, but laughing in the candidate’s face is another.

This HR department could stand to learn a little more professionalism.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.