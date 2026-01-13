January 13, 2026 at 10:35 am

Candidate Thought They’d Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

by Benjamin Cottrell

woman doing a zoom interview

Pexels/Reddit

Job hunting has a way of testing both your patience and your self-worth.

One degree-holding candidate was left speechless when the HR department of a potential employer suggested pay that barely cleared minimum wage.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

I got laughed at today at an interview when I asked for $17/hr

For reference, I have a Bachelor’s degree.

HR’s offer was much less generous.

“I was thinking more like $9.”

Like… what do you mean? 🙃

This candidate just wants to give up.

I have been job searching for so long I’m about to give up and flee the country.

I loathe it here.

This was definitely not the reaction this candidate was hoping for.

Redditors are sure to have some strong opinions on this one.

9 bucks an hour just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.30.36 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

It seems like this toxic HR department is severely stuck in the past.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.32.55 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

This commenter doubts the company offers enough benefits to make up for this abhorrent hourly rate.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.34.41 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

Finding a job in this market isn’t going so well for this commenter either.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.35.54 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

This user would have confronted HR head on.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.36.15 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

If you don’t value your own experience, no one else will either.

Screenshot 2025 12 29 at 12.36.41 PM Candidate Thought Theyd Earned A Higher Paying Job, But Reality Hit Hard When HR Lowballed Them And Laughed In Their Face

Being told “no” is one thing, but laughing in the candidate’s face is another.

This HR department could stand to learn a little more professionalism.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter