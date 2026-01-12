A Cashier Notices That Customers Struggle To Find Enough Change To Pay, So Sometimes She “Forgets” To Scan Some Of Their Items

Scrounging for enough money for groceries is a very sad situation, especially with sky high prices post lockdown.

See how this cashier tried to make it little better for people who seem to be going through hard times.

I gave away free stuff at my last job and i don’t regret it I worked at Savers (UK) when I was 17 until I was 20.

It was rewarding for both her and her customers.

Sometimes when I could see people counting their change while I was scanning their shopping I would “accidentally” not scan a few of their things. I knew what it felt like to struggle and wonder if I would have enough money for my shopping.

It worked out.

I wasn’t ever caught and I don’t regret it. These types of shops have insurance for those things so it never bothered me.

