Christmas Party Host Gets Insulted By Her Best Friend’s Husband For The Last Time, So She Bruises His Ego Annually In A Hilarious Way

The holidays are supposed to bring selflessness out of us, but some people can’t help but be Scroogier than Ebenezer Scrooge.

Christmas Revenge

This has been going on for almost 10 years. One of my best friends is a very sweet girl, but she’s got a husband who is a bit rude sometimes.

He’s toxic in many ways.

We all started dating our spouses in our mid twenties, since then he tried to ruin our friendship because he was quite insecure and a bit immature. He didn’t succeed. His heart is in the right place, but his insecurities makes him sound like a clown that always has to poke fun at everyone and everything. He also thinks he automatically understands everything without even learning about it because he’s sooo intelligent. He isn’t stupid but he is not the genius he thinks he is. Now, to revenge: ten years ago I had a party for a very important milestone and I invited all my good friends. It was nice. My now husband was gifted a couple of very, very expensive wine bottles from a work partner and we saved it for the party. I was really excited because I never had such a good wine, and didn’t mean to brag about it, just to share something good.

Cue the rude guy downing two glasses of said wine, then stating how silly was buying such an expensive wine just show off, and how he’d never buy that anyway. Then he downed another glass. My best friend tried to shush him. Italian hospitality is not to be trifled with and offending someone over that is a mortal sin. I saw red, and my husband was done with it.

We never invited the guy anymore but I make sure to see my best friend whenever we are free. I also give a very special gift to Mr. Rude Guy every Christmas: I save the cheapest bottle of sparkling “Spumante” wine (it’s a lesser wine than Prosecco, still ok though). I give it to him with a cheap Christmas card, so I won’t offend his delicate sensibilities. Everyone else gets way better quality gifts.

Not remarkable, though. Some people don’t mature past age 5.

LOL so it’s perfect, then.

I hope this is what they write on the present.

So why is her best friend with this jerk?

