Client Demanded Employee Put Official Business In Letter Form, But Mailing It Caused A Delay And The Client Got Upset

We need that in letter form…. “My company gets a payoff request from a title company. One of our clients has a $1,500 lien on a piece of property. The owner of the property (who also owes the $1,500) is trying to sell. So the title company emails me asking for the payoff amount and other info. I respond to the email answering all their questions. I get an email back saying they need that information “in letter form”.

I ask if they are serious. They say yes. They also say they need it immediately because closing is scheduled Monday. This is a Friday. So I print the email chain and write a letter that says “enclosed please find email chain with the information requested”.

I dutifully put it in a properly addressed envelope and toss it in outgoing mail. Sadly that was after mail cut off so it was not going out until Monday. Monday I get an email from the title company where their payoff info is. I explain the above. They ask if I can email it to them. Nope I did that already. Not my fault if that was not good enough for you.

Guess you won’t close for another 5 days or so. Then a call from the guys attorney asking me where the payoff is. I explain the above to him and remind him he was copied on the emails in question. He called the title company and blew them out of the water. We got our $1,500 the day by personal courier. It was a two hour drive for the courier.”

Isn’t this why email was invented…?

