College Girl Asked Her Best Friend To Drop Her Off After Class, But Her Friend Insisted She Buy Her A Drink Every Time She Rides With Her

AITA for wanting to change the agreement with my best friend My best friend (let’s call her Jane) and I (both 18) have known each other for 10 years. We are both currently in college together at the same place, but in different majors. We both live in the same place where we study. She lives roughly 20 to 40 minutes away and drives there. While I live 10 minutes away from school.

This college girl doesn’t own a car, so she rides with her friend.

Jane used to drive us around when we hung out together since I don’t own a car. She offered to do so, and I never asked her to. But when her mother found out she didn’t ask for gas money from me, she got scolded. Mind you, I have always treated her to snacks and drinks as thanks. But ever since then, we always split gas money, and I was fine with that arrangement.

She waits an hour for Jane’s classes to finish.

Some of my classes end an hour earlier than hers. And I asked her if she could drop me off on her way home since she drives past my place after school. Otherwise, I would have to take public transport. Which can take more than an hour just to get to my place, sometimes even two. So the arrangement was for me to wait an hour for her classes to finish, so we could go home together.

Jane asked her if she could buy her a drink.

While I was waiting for her, she texted me to buy her a drink, my treat. Saying that since she drops me off, she should get something in return so that we both are equal. I personally would not mind getting her one once every few weeks, but every drop-off seems a bit excessive. The cost of that would even exceed me taking public transport, and it’s not like she has to drive out of her way. She literally passes my place every day.

She told Jane she could treat her once in a while, but not every drop off.

When we were in the car, I tried talking to her about if I could buy something for her every few weeks. But I don’t know if she’s just tired or doesn’t want to show that she’s unhappy. She just kept saying, “Up to you,” or, “I don’t care. Whatever you think works.” So, AITA for wanting to change the arrangement, or should I just stick to it?

Unreasonable requests can break even the strongest friendships.

