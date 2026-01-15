College Grad Applied For A Full Time Version Of The Internship He Just Completed, But The University Rejected Him For “Not Meeting Qualifications”

Job hunting can feel especially discouraging when the rejection makes no logical sense.

What would you do if you applied for a full-time role that was identical to a job you already held as an intern for over a year? Would you question them about the decision? Or would you just leave it at that and move on?

In the following story, one college student finds himself in this situation and finds it all very confusing. Here’s what’s going on.

Got rejected from a job position I’ve already had for not meeting the qualifications Basically, I just finished my degree this month. Classes ended the first week of December, and I applied for this job a few weeks before that. While I was earning my degree, I held an internship/work-study position in a department at my university. I worked in this position for a year and a half (the time it took to complete the degree). This position only hires two student workers, so it is a little bit competitive. I saw that the school posted a job opening for literally the exact position I had through the internship. The only difference is that it was a full-time position instead of an internship/work study, and it also paid more.

I applied, as the qualifications and job responsibilities were all the same as what I had been doing. About 2 days later, I got a rejection email saying I wasn’t qualified for the position. I’m kind of dumbfounded that they gave that reason because I clearly am… I got one of the two spots in the internship version of the job. I was considering emailing them to ask why exactly I was unqualified, but whatever, I likely will just leave it at that.

