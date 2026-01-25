College Student Called Her Friend Selfish For Guilt Tripping Her About Seeing Other Friends, But The Ensuing Fight Might Have Gone Too Far

Friendships tend to get strained real quick when one person starts acting like everyone else’s time belongs to them.

So, what would you do if a friend constantly got annoyed whenever you spent time with other people, even for birthdays or long planned events?

Would you keep tiptoeing around her feelings? Or would you finally call out her behavior for what it is?

In the following story, one college student finds herself dealing with this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for telling my friend she’s selfish? My friend Kelsey has been getting on my nerves with the way she’s been acting this semester of school. Everything she’s been doing has been very entitled, and recently she’s been acting very rude any time I bring up hanging out with my roommates. For context, my friend Gabby and I are part of two friend groups, Kelsey being in our main/larger friend group, and our smaller group consisting of Gabby, me, and my 4 roommates. Kelsey always seems to have a reputation for getting upset when she doesn’t get what she wants. For example, she often borrowed lawn chairs from our guy friends’ neighbors.

She made plans for her roommate’s birthday.

When the neighbors asked us to stop using the chairs for a little while since they were getting a little beaten up, Kelsey said that we could just use them anyway, then later said that she “hates” the neighbors but couldn’t give a valid reason why (probably because they didn’t give her what she wanted). Anytime Gabby or I mention hanging out with our other friends, Kelsey will text like she is annoyed or upset with us. Kelsey wanted to go out last Saturday and texted about it. When I said I was going out to dinner for my roommate’s birthday, she responded with “bruh.” I ignored it. The day after, Sunday, was my roommate’s actual birthday, so we planned to watch a movie with her. Kelsey texted about hanging out, and I responded, saying I was going to hang out with my roommate on her birthday.

Then, Kelsey crossed the line.

Kelsey responded with “Didn’t you do something with her last night?” At that point, I didn’t really care what I said, so I told her that expecting us to be free to hang out with her only was selfish. She responded with a mean name. I felt that I was just saying what should have been said a while ago. Kelsey has been the only person in our friend group who causes issues, and they’re always related to people not giving her what she wants. AITA?

Wow! Being friends with Kelsey sounds exhausting.

Let’s see how the peopel over at Reddit feel about it.

For this reader, it’s a good lesson.

According to this comment, she’s a brat.

Here’s someone who would ask the same question Kelsey did.

This reader thinks she may be looking at it wrong.

She needed to hear this.

Kelsey should do herself a favor and try to find a few additional friends.

