College Student Doesn’t Want To Study With His Roommate, But His Roommate Gets Mad When He Doesn’t Offer To Help

AITA for not wanting to study with my roommate My roommate and I are in the same university programs and in the same classes. At first it was good because we were studying at the same pace and we allowed each other to stumble. I’ve always done just a little worse than him on tests and stuff until I started to study on my own. I know how I study and like to but he likes to study with someone. The main reason I stopped studying with him was him because he tries to trip me up and then puts me down when I’m not as good as him at something. So instead of letting him send me into a panic I started to study on my own.

So today he has less classes then me on Thursdays (today) he goes home after one hour of class goes home and starts studying for our test tomorrow. I have three more hours of classes and a psychiatrists meeting to work on forming my own disability diagnosis. I get home 6 hours later and he asks me on my way home if we could study together. I say yes, but I am now preparing to go straight to studies when I get home….. However.

Like always I find him on his couch asleep he wakes up enough to say he was just going to sleep for another half hour because he was tired. (Last night he invited 3 girls over and a guy and drank all night while I was studying) I say okay take the time to eat dinner and decompress. His alarm goes off and he says he’s going to keep sleeping. So. I was like bet, I’m going to go study on my own then.

As we all know now even him I have an unidentified learning disability that I’m trying to learn how to study with. He wakes up 4 hours later and calls me downstairs and asks me to study with him. I said” no”. I wasn’t comfortable with studying with him coming home but I put time in for him but he slept through it.

I go back upstairs and I continue to study how I like to and how it serves me and he starts slamming doors and calling my name but he won’t come upstairs and knock on my door or text me. After this happening for an hour he’s still slamming doors and calling out to me periodically. I text him to see if he’s okay just to check. He tells me he’s throwing out food from the fridge in the text. So fair…. But couldn’t he have texted that directly.

He always does this as soon as he started putting me down during studying and I opted not to study with him he made every motion to interrupt my studying. When I started studying on my own early he made fun of me for it. So I don’t feel like the jerk but, part of me second guessed myself that maybe I am.But even if I am I’m serving my mental health and academic health by not engaging with him…. But yeah am I the jerk for choosing not to study with him?

