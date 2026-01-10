College Student Works Two Jobs Because Her Parents Cut Her Off, So Things Got Tense When A Friend Tried To Give Her Life Advice

Working while studying is challenging, but it can also build character… Or distract one from their studies.

In today’s story, a young woman shares how her friend got upset when she shared her good grades with her after she told her she was struggling to study and support herself at the same time.

Was she in the wrong for what she did?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for showing my friend my grades? So I have a small friend group (all girls ages from 19 to 21) and we were all sitting and talking while on break from classes. Me and this girl ended up getting into an argument and my friend group is split on who’s in the wrong. So for some background, the girl I got into an argument with is a dance major, I am a biology major currently on pre med track. We are in our third semester of school (sophomores). This friend works two jobs, while I currently work one. I also want to clarify that me and this girl both were being given money from our families every month.

But her friend’s circumstances drastically changed.

Her family stopped after our first semester because according to her, they thought she wasn’t budgeting well and spending too much money. So our second semester she got a job and then this semester she got another because she said the pay sucks at the first one (which I do agree with). This is my first semester working. So the argument started when she was talking about how busy she’s been, which is valid, I mean working two jobs plus school is difficult.

She thought she could help her friend.

She asked if we had any advice on how to do better in her classes because she was frustrated with her grades this semester and one of our friends said she should quit one of her jobs. She was saying she won’t be able to go out and get clothes and stuff. I started telling her maybe she doesn’t need to go out so often, and should focus on her classes. I don’t know what I had said wrong but she got mad at me after that. She started saying that I go out every weekend and I wouldn’t understand because my parents haven’t cut me off.

But things reached a boiling point when she got defensive.

I started telling her I just know how to manage my time well and that she could probably too if she quit one of her jobs. She started mocking me (she does this often usually as a joke) and said my grades were probably worse than hers because I’m “the only pre med she knows that doesn’t spend every second studying”. I pulled up my canvas and showed her I have all A’s along with all the exams I have taken this semester. She got mad, called me spoiled and walked off.

People are divided.

The first girl who said something laughed and said she deserved that, the other two girls said I should’ve just kept quiet because she was trying to rant. I feel bad because I can’t exactly relate to her struggles right now but I don’t understand why she asked for advice then got upset with me. I also don’t understand why she only blew up at me when someone else said the same thing. AITA?

Both of them should talk and apologize for blaming each other.

College is rarely easy for anyone and comparing situations doesn’t help.

