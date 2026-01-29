Considerate Husband Hosted His In-Laws And Spent All Day Preparing For Them, But They Showed Up Really Late And Then Acted Bitter Towards Him

Isn’t it irritating when people don’t respect your time and effort?

AITAH for getting mad at my MIL for being late My wife went to see her parents for a few days before they drove back to our place for the holidays. When it came to the day they were supposed to drive here they ended up leaving 4 hours after they said we’re going to.

All day they told me to expect them by 8pm so I got the house all ready had dinner ready for them and everything. Then my wife told me her mom left to go shopping right when they were going to leave and was gone for two hours and that her sister left to go see her ex boyfriend. It isn’t my wife’s fault I wasn’t mad at her.

I just told her she knows how much disrespecting other people times frustrates me and she acknowledged and said she was trying to get them out of the house. Again not my wife’s fault she was ready to go the whole time. Finally I told my wife I’m going to bed I’m not staying up to wait for people who can’t respect my time. So I went to bed. I guess they ended up showing up around 1:30 am and I slept through it.

The next morning we were sitting having coffee when my MIL made a comment that sent me over. She said “don’t you think you should’ve helped us carry stuff in last night we had a lot of stuff” and I blew up I told them well I would’ve helped you if you would’ve been here when you said you would be but I’m not gonna sit around all night waiting for you to get your shopping done just so I can help you carry stuff in.

If you can’t respect my time I don’t have to respect yours either. You’re in my house I expect a little respect. My wife said it was harsh but she agreed with me. My MIL won’t talk to me now and tensions are a little high for the holidays. AITAH?

