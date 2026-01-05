Neighbors Were Using Homeowners’ Pool When They Were Away, So They Installed New Locks And Security Cameras

The audacity of some people is unfathomable.

Our neighbors have been having pool parties at our pool while we are not home for years. A few years ago, my husband and I purchased a house with a pool. Now, we are acquainted with most of our neighbors, but definitely not close friends with any of them. They all seem nice, but we just don’t have much in common other than where we live. Next door to the right is a family of six: twin daughters attending the local university, a high-school-age son, a young elementary-school-age daughter—maybe first or second grade—and the parents. Normally, we open the pool in early May and keep it open until the end of October.

But this year, our weather was off. We had a very cool and very wet month of May, and then June went straight to 100+ temperatures. I am currently on a medication that makes it difficult for me to tolerate being in the sun and heat for an extended time. Plus, we have been helping two extended family members who are having health issues. So because of this, we haven’t had our pool opened yet this year. Normally, we go to the family lake house for a week during each of the three major holidays, but we didn’t go for Memorial Day because there was flooding around the lake this year, and because a family member was just discharged from the hospital yesterday. And with July 4th being a Thursday this year, we decided to stay home this week and be available to help this family member.

Now, several times in June, the little girl next door has seen either my husband or myself outside, and she has asked when we are opening the pool. We first told her “maybe later,” but the last time (yesterday) she asked, I said we are probably just not going to open it this year, and she started crying. We have never had any of the neighbors over to use our pool, so I didn’t understand why she was crying over us not opening it. Well, I spoke with the neighbor on the left later, and apparently, our neighbors on the right have been having a small family party at our pool every 4th of July when we are gone. They have always cleaned up really well afterward, and because we have scheduled pool maintenance and weekly yard service, occasionally things are moved around in our yard, and we never thought much about it. The neighbor on the left thought we had given the other neighbors permission to use our pool. We did give them permission to retrieve any balls or toys that ended up in our yard, but never permission to use our pool—especially when we are not at home.

We have a special latch on the gate, and my husband did show the neighbor how to open the gate to retrieve his kids’ toys. So now my husband, who loves gadgets, is going to have several more cameras installed around the exterior of our house, covering the gate and pool area, and have the gate latch modified so we can grant remote access for the pool service and yard workers. Luckily, we have a friend who does cameras and home automation systems. I’m annoyed our neighbors have been using our pool without permission, but my husband is happy I am letting him get more gadgets around the house. Now, do we confront the neighbors and let them know we know they have been using our pool, or just wait and see if they say anything about our new security cameras?

