Couple With A Toddler Were Still Using Their Table At A Packed Diner, But A Woman Started Trying To Make Them Leave So She Could Sit

Entitled people routinely try to cut in line, but they can also act like other customers in an establishment are less important.

In today’s story, a couple with a toddler were finishing their food when a woman started basically trying to shove them out of their table so she could sit.

Let’s see how they dealt with the situation.

woman tries to steal our table at restaurant while we’re eating My husband, myself and our almost 2-year-old were eating breakfast at a very small mom and pop diner that had 8 tables and two waitresses. My husband and I were done eating and had paid the bill. My little toddler was, of course, taking her sweet time and still eating and we were contentedly sipping our coffees. A rush of people started coming in the door and their wait times gradually increasing with each new table added to the waitlist.

People waited outside on this day and the waitresses offered them cups of coffee while they waited.

But some people wanted their table.

A woman entered and said “I’ll sit here” and gestured to our table. The waitress said, “there are other people ahead of you”. The woman argued back “what people? Where are they!” And the waitress said “They might be walking outside. Can I offer you a cup of coffee to take outside?”

She kept trying for a while.

And the entitled woman responded “you can put the cup of coffee at this table (again gesturing to our table that we are still occupying).

This continued on before finally the woman agreed to be added to the waitlist. It was so annoying, I felt bad for the busy waitress to have to deal with her on top of trying to do the rest of her job.

Imagine wanting to kick someone out of a table they’re still using. Yikes.

Entitled people demand a lot of energy, after all.

Acting like other people are invisible isn’t the power move she thinks it is.

