Customer Is Rattled After Being Mistaken For An Employee At A Grocery Store, So His Supervisor Gives Him An Extra Long Lunch Break

Imagine working in a shopping center where there are multiple stores next to each other.

If you were wearing your work uniform while shopping at another store in the shopping center, a store you don’t work at, would you be surprised if a customer assumed you worked at that store?

That exact situation happened to the employee in this story, and he was quite rattled by the experience.

Let’s read all about it.

I work nextdoor, not here So I work in a tech store that is on the first floor of a shopping center. My stores uniform is full black. Black bulky cargo pants with the stores entire name in bright blue on the leg and black sweater with the store name in LARGE text on the back, over the chest and down the right arm. the sweater is also made from the usual hoodie material, very comfy. Right next door to the store I work at there is a grocery store. It is themed after the kiwi fruit and so it’s colours are neon/bright green. The store itself from the outside and the employee uniform there are all green. their sweaters are made of fleece.

He didn’t think it was possible to confuse these uniforms…but he was wrong.

So here comes the day. I’ve left my store to quickly buy some food for my break so I go to the grocery store, as I’m looking at the different sandwiches trying to decide which one I want I hear this “ehem….ehem.. EhEM!” I, obviously don’t turn around because I’m in full uniform for my store so obviously whatever it is that’s happening isn’t directed at me until I get a hand on my shoulder that physically drags me back. I’m obviously startled by this and go what is “wrong with you? Why’d you do that??” while looking at her. And then she basically hisses at me and says. “Who do you think you are ignoring a customer?? Now show me where the dairy free section is!”

He corrected her.

I look at her for a good while without responding and that apparently made her angrier because she went “WELL! Aren’t you going to do your job!? Show it to me!” At this point I’m fed up, but still in work mode so I smile and say “Maam, I’m afraid I don’t know where the dairy free stuff is.. I don’t work here. You could ask one of them instead” I then point to one of the actual employees there in their neon green fleece jackets. This was apparently the wrong thing to do because she got really huffy and went “You helped me find my son’s headset in the store so obviously you work here!!! Now show me the dairy free!” At that point she was yelling and had me standing back against the fridge with the sandwitches.

A security guard, another employee and even his supervisor came to his rescue.

Luckily for me a security guard came up to her and told her to back off, stop yelling and leave me alone. I took my chance and grabbed a sandwich and ran off further into the store where an employee asked me if I was alright. She helped me find some more stuff I was looking for, I paid and promptly ran away to my stores breakroom to hide. My supervisor saw it too and gave me an extra 15 mins for my break. I was pretty rattled when it happened but now it’s just funny to me.

Wow. That customer was really messed up to think that the same employee worked at two completely different stores just because they’re next to each other.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

