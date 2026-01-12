Skeptical Customer Doubted A Service Rep Had Actually Stopped Recording Their Call, So She Proved It In A Very Unscripted Way

It pays to be skeptical when sharing sensitive information over the phone.

So one call center agent found an unexpectedly creative way to prove to a customer the recording was truly secure.

But his method definitely wasn’t one you’d learn in a formal training manual.

Keep reading for the full story!

Customer asked me to prove the call was paused We have since updated our system so customers enter their credit card details through the keypad on their phone, meaning we don’t hear or record the information. But back when this happened, we would pause the call recording and have customers tell us the details so we could enter them on their behalf. This customer called to update his credit card details for his direct debit, as he had recently canceled his card due to fraudulent use.

But not all customers really bought that this new policy was effective. So this customer service rep spoke up in a hilarious way.

When I advised him, “The call recording has now been paused, could I please have your credit card details?”, he became very hesitant. He asked, “Well, how do I know that you’ve actually paused the recording?” So I responded with something fairly profane and then said, “I wouldn’t dare say that if the call was still being recorded.” He burst out laughing and said, “Thank you, that actually convinced me!”

This customer service rep really has a way with words!

What did Reddit have to say?

Anyone who’s ever worked at a business knows that customers don’t always know what’s best for them.

How things truly work is often lost on customers.

Many customers wouldn’t know a true scam even if it was right in front of them.

On the other hand, this commenter thinks skepticism can be prudent.

This customer service rep established trust with this customer in record time.

It wasn’t textbook customer service, but it sure got the job done.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.