Customer Wouldn’t Drop The Call And Kept Asking More Questions, So Clever Office Employee Acted Like The Connection Was Off And Hung Up The Phone

Clever way to get off a call, I thought Years ago, I worked Customer Service for a no longer in existence cell phone carrier.

I worked Sunday – Thursday, 9 -6. On this particular Thursday night I had plans to meet up with some friends for dinner after work. Of course, as is my luck, I ended up stuck on a call that bled past 6 PM. At around 620, I was completely done. I just wanted to get the hell out of dodge and enjoy my weekend.

But this customer just wasn’t understanding what I was saying and I was nowhere close to a resolving the issue. And so, for a handy exit strategy, I did the following: Continued to talk to the customer while purposely omitting words to make it sound like a connection problem. “Okay, Mr. Smith. Scroll down to [silence], then go to [silence] and look for [silence] settings…”

And so forth. It worked. After a couple of minutes the guy got frustrated and hung up. Another neat thing about this approach is even if the call is being monitored, it’d be extremely difficult for any manager to prove there was not actually a technical issue with the call. Insert Roll Safe GIF here

