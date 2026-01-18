Dad Finally Plans His Will, But Choosing Equal Inheritance Shares for His Kids Creates A Major Divide With His Wife

A sudden health scare (not even his own) pushed this dad into finally sorting out his will.

AITAH for splitting my will equally between my kids? Last month my best friend had a health scare while I was hanging out with him. I took him immediately to the hospital of course but it was thankfully nothing that serious and he went home the same day. It woke me up tho and I realised that anything could happen any time and I could probably drop dead right now.

I’ve never really thought about my will like that so I drew up one with my lawyer. I have 2 daughters and a son, both of my daughters are way better off financially than their brother, they’re both doctors and they both make a bit over 200k a year and they’re both married to good young men with good jobs that also both make 6 figures. My son however was never a school kinda kid, he did things more with his hands, he’s a car mechanic and he works with a good buddy of mine, the pay isn’t the best but he likes the work, I didn’t really intervene with it but I was never really happy about the path he took.

I ended up dividing my estate into three equal parts, I think it’s just fair and they’re all my kids and I love them all the same. My wife on the other hand thinks it’s not fair, she says our daughters are doing great without our help and our son would need the help much more especially our house since they both already have a house of their own while our son is renting. I told her that’d be me punishing my daughters for working hard and doing good in life.

To me, he had the same opportunity to have the same success as his sisters but he chose a different path which is fine but he knew this wouldn’t give him the same life style as them and that’s on him. I also don’t want my daughters hating me after I’m gone for favouring him over them because I really love them all the same. AITA?

Sometimes “fair” is equal, sometimes it’s equitable, but this dad’s stuck deciding which definition his legacy should follow.

