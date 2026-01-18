Daughter Planned To Leave Thanksgiving Early Because She Had No Ride Home, But Her Mom Called Her Selfish And Demanded She Stay All Weekend

Travel plans can get messy pretty fast when the people who want your time aren’t the ones doing the driving.

So, what would you do if your mom insisted you stay the entire Thanksgiving weekend, even though she refused to give you a ride home, and your only transportation was leaving on Friday?

Would you rearrange your trip to suit her? Or would you stand firm and let her know that’s how it has to be?

In the following story, one daughter finds herself in this situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not spending the full Thanksgiving break at home? I graduated from college two years ago, so this is my second year living away from home. I can’t drive due to a disability, so visiting my family requires someone else to drive me. Every Thanksgiving for the past 3 years, my boyfriend drives 5 hours to take me to my mom’s, then 7 hours to his mom’s, then 7 more hours back to my house to pick me up, and then another 5 hours home. Because of this, he doesn’t have time to spend Thanksgiving with both his mom and dad since they live in different states.

Her dad was fine with the plan.

This year, his dad really wants to see him, and we finally worked out a plan: He would drop me off at my parents’ on Tuesday, go to his mom’s on Wednesday, and pick me up on Friday so we could spend the weekend with his dad. His dad only lives 1.5 hours from us, but we haven’t seen that side of his family since last Christmas. I told my dad first, and he said he was totally fine with me leaving on Friday. I even offered to stay until Sunday if he or my mom could drive me home. My dad said he didn’t want to do the full round trip, so Friday was fine.

Her mother, on the other hand, was not okay with it.

I told my mom next, and everything blew up. She told me I’m “not married or engaged,” so I should spend the entire holiday weekend with my family. She said she always stayed the whole weekend with her mom, that “everyone knows” holidays are for your family until you have your own, and that leaving Friday was “selfish” and “absurd.” She also refused to drive me the full way home on Sunday, but expected me to stay anyway. She suggested a friend drive 4 hours round-trip to meet my mom in the middle to get me home (without asking her), and told me to take the train alone, despite knowing I refused because I was almost kidnapped twice as a teen riding the train.

Frutrated, she kept trying to explain.

When I explained that I literally don’t have a ride on Sunday, she said I was being “manipulative,” “disrespectful,” and “only doing what’s convenient for me.” She said I don’t appreciate her or want to spend time with her. I told her that if she wanted me all weekend, she’d have to drive me the full 8 hours home. If she couldn’t do that, I’d have to leave on Friday because that’s when my boyfriend is coming back through. I reminded her that my boyfriend already drives ridiculous hours every holiday and hasn’t seen his dad in years, partly because he’s always driving me to her.

They’re still not on the same page.

I also reminded her that I still come home for Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, and even stay a week in the summer to watch her dog so she can go on vacation. She refused to hear any of it and kept insisting that I should stay the whole weekend, even though she won’t drive me home. So now I’m leaving on Friday, and she’s furious and calling me selfish. AITA?

Wow! Her mother sounds impossible to reason with.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about her mother’s attitude.

For this reader, her boyfriend sounds like a keeper.

According to this comment, adults choose their own schedules.

Here’s someone who thinks her mother just has to accept it.

This person would handle it like this.

At least she tried!

Her mother needs to consider the fact that she doesn’t have to visit at all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.