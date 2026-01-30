Daughter Provided Care For Her Sick Mother, So Mom Made Her Estate’s Sole Executor, But Now That Mom Passed, Her Sister Wants To Be Co-Executor And It’s Causing A Family Rift

When a parent gets sick, the whole family should come together to provide the care that is needed, but sometimes one child does more than the other.

What would you do if your mom decided to make you the sole executor of her estate because you were always there for her while she was sick, but now that she passed, your sister is upset that she wasn’t also an executor?

That is the situation that the daughter in this story is facing, and she just wants to honor her mom’s wishes, even though her sister is extremely upset.

AITA? My mum made me executor of her estate. My sister is mad that she wasn’t co-executor so has stopped responding back to me My mum passed away a month a half ago from stage 4 chest cancer.

When she had a fall, she was taken to hospital. Her oncologist decided that treatment will stop as it’s getting too much for her. A few days before the fall she was finally assigned the home care package. I booked a provider and was in discussions of extra services mum needed.

She was only getting base level support. But every few months I would call up my aged care asking for more help for mum as her cancer progress and she was struggling with treatments. The last 3 years I was the one who advocate for mum, call on her behalf for her home services, would call mum to remind her of appointments and services each day.

Mum lived on her own but I would help her as much as I could. Like I would book her a taxi or uber on grocery shopping days. I’d check if she was home safely. Prior to the fall, I was getting more concerned for mum. With her new chemo treatment, she was getting slower walking. I wasn’t sure was eating enough.

She ends up having a fear of falling. She becomes fully incontinent and needs 2-3 person to assist her. Now they won’t let her back home. When she started to eat and drink less, I contacted 20/30 lawyers asking for help with a will, but they need to go the hospital.

The will being organized was my sister’s job but didn’t happen. I found a lawyer who could help at a reduced rate too. Mum gets her will finally sorted. I was made the executor and my sister as back up if I refuse it. Everything else was equal share in the inheritance.

My mum ends up going into end-of-life care as my sister was on her way to Japan for her honeymoon. She was there the whole trip. I stayed with mum every day to make sure she knew was loved and not alone. Mum passed away after 5 days. 45 days since mum passed my sister wants a copy of the will. The lawyer sends her a copy.

I said to her I’m the executor but it’s equal share in the inheritance. She calls me not a good person and liar. Asking what have I done? Everything was meant to be equal this is not okay. She hasn’t responded to me in a week.

I’ve handled mum’s estate the whole time and even cleaning mum’s house on my own. I just want help with the house so it can sold. AITA?

Nope, she was there for mom throughout her illness, so mom felt more comfortable with her being executor. Plus, having to executors can sometimes make things more complicated than it needs to be.

It is heartbreaking when a death causes fights in the family.

