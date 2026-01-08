Driver Watched A Mercedes Cut The Starbucks Line, So He Turned The Drive-Thru Into A Petty Honking Showdown

Everyone likes to believe they’d stay calm during a frustrating situation, but reality often proves otherwise.

So when one Starbucks customer watched a rude driver blatantly cut ahead of him in the drive-thru line, he felt his patience snap.

And suddenly, that particular Starbucks became the stage for a petty honking standoff neither of them were willing to lose.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for honking at another driver who cut in front of me at a drive thru each time she tries to order I went to a Starbucks and the line was really long. I was in line for a good maybe 20 minutes.

That’s when another lady decided she and her fancy car were too important to wait in line.

Then this lady in a Mercedes tried to cut in front of me and about eight others behind me. I laid on the horn and tried to block her from cutting me, but she succeeded anyway and flipped me off. Okay. I’m the type of person who will not let someone get away with crap like this.

So the driver decided to give her grief over her selfish decision.

So I waited until she pulled up, and as soon as she tried to order, I honked. She then looked at me with a dirty look and gave me the finger, which I already had a middle finger of my own ready for her.

But this driver wasn’t going to give up that easily.

Each time she made an attempt to order something, I honked and sometimes laid on the horn for three seconds. We stopped as soon as she drove off. We then ordered and went about our day.

Overall, the driver felt pretty satisfied with himself.

I just can’t with people who are extremely rude like that lady, and I couldn’t simply let this go. AITA for this?

Revenge may feel good, but is it right?

Reddit is sure to have some thoughts.

The employee surely didn’t appreciate all the loud honking.

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but this commenter has to concede this lady definitely deserved it.

This user admits that they would have done the exact same thing in this situation.

This user only wishes they had been there to witness it.

Sure, his reaction wasn’t mature, but neither was cutting a dozen people in line.

And if karma needed a little nudge, he was more than happy to help.

