Employee Didn’t Want Her Coworker To Judge Her House, So She Didn’t Allow Her In When The Coworker Needed To Use The Restroom

It is a bit awkward when some people are so judgmental that you don’t even know how to act around them!

This user shares how her co-worker needed to use her restroom but she said no.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not allowing a coworker to come in and use my bathroom I was giving a coworker some furniture and a few people from work came to pick it up.

This is where it gets bad!

I put everything out it the driveway prior to them getting there and helped them load it up. One of my coworkers asked the use my bathroom and I said “no”.

UH OH..

That specific coworker is especially judgmental and talks about everyone. My house is somewhat of a fixer and there are things that I want to change that I do not like about the house.

YIKES!

I did not feel comfortable with her going in my house in fear of what she may say behind my back to anyone who would listen. AITA?

GEEZ! That’s a tricky one!

Why would she be so conscious of what people think anyway.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares what their relative is like!

This user has a very important question for this girl.

This user says they would have made a reasonable excuse to dismiss.

This user thinks everyone here is at fault.

That’s right! This user knows this girl will get judged more now.

No, she was definitely wrong.

If somebody has to go to the bathroom, you let them. Especially if it’s a coworker!

This woman is absolutely clueless.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.