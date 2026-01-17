Employee Filled Out “Confidential Company Survey” And Brutally Criticized Management, Now He’s Bracing For Possible Retaliation Even Though He No Longer Cares What Happens

At some jobs, there comes a point where staying quiet feels worse than whatever might happen if you speak up.

What would you do if your company sent out a so-called “confidential survey” and you were completely fed up with management? Would you play it safe and give neutral feedback? Or would you use the opportunity to roast your managers?

In the following story, a disgruntled employee finds himself in this situation and decides to speak his mind. Here’s what happened.

“Confidential Surveys” I have always believed that the survey companies send out are never confidential, so I have never filled one out until today. Against any qualms I had about them, I ABSOLUTELY ROASTED MY MANAGEMENT. I couldn’t help it.

He’s at the point where he just doesn’t care anymore.

I hate my current company and my management. I hope they do know who wrote it. And I hope they retaliate against me for it. I just don’t care anymore. At all.

Eek! Once you get to this point, it’s time to go.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

This person offers a little guidance.

According to this comment, everything goes through a third-party data collector.

As this person explains, if the data goes through a third party, it should be good.

Here’s someone who thinks they are never confidential.

That must’ve felt pretty good, but he may not like how it all ends if they’re not confidential.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.