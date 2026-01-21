Employee Has A Day Off, So She Shops At The Store She Works At. But Then A Low Ranking Supervisor Tries To Tell Her To Get To Work.

If you worked at a retail store, would you ever go there to go shopping on your day off? If you did, would you be surprised if one of your coworkers thought you were there to work?

In this story, one woman who works at a retail store decides to shop there on a day when she’s not working, but a supervisor still thinks he can order her around.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

“Do I look like I’m working today?” One day I came in to shop in the retail store I work at. I was obviously off. I was wearing a crop top that showed my stomach, shorts, and flip flops. There is one guy that everyone hates, we’ll call him Joe. I walk in and Joe flags me down. It’s worth mentioning this guy is known for harassing people off the clock, this was just the one time he did it to me. Joe: “Hey, it’s about time you got here! Go clock in right now and you’re going to help me on register #3!”

Even if she had been working, he didn’t have any right to order her around.

Keep in mind he is not a supervisor, or at least not a very highly ranking one. His job is to supervise the cashiers, and I am not a cashier. He is a total jerk who likes to act all bad. I assume a grin and turn to him. Me: “Do I look like I’m working today? Hmm?” He furrows his brow and gets that usual scowl when he doesn’t get his way.

She didn’t let him give her any excuses.

Joe: “But…but…I need-!” Me: “Nope! Bye bye now!” Then walked right out the building with beaming with attitude. Was going to shop but I wanted to rub it in.

It gets even better…

The best part of all, my manager was stand right there and she just started laughing. He looked utterly dumbfounded at what just happened. Harass me off the clock, I will not be nice. Expect venomous sarcasm.

That’s funny! She had the perfect response, and I love how her manager reacted to the situation.

