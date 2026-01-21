Employee Is Laid Off From Office Job, But Since The Only Person Who Can Sign For His Computer No Longer Works There, He Tries To Take It With Him

Imagine working for a company when you’re informed that the company is shutting down and everyone is getting laid off.

What would you do if the person who was authorized to sign for your computer equipment no longer worked there? Would you assume someone else would sign for it, or would you find another way to make sure nothing happened to it?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he’s a little bit over-protective of his office computer. At least, that’s what he claims.

Let’s read all about it.

Can’t sign? That’s fine. In the mid-1990s my dad worked for a government sponsored housing program. This was his first desk job after working construction for his whole life. Upon arrival, he received his government-issued computer, cell phone, chair, pens, notepads, ect. After about a year or so, his specific program was ending and everyone was informed they were going to be laid off.

But the office manager left early.

Shortly after that notice, the office manager split before everyone else’s last day. The office manager was the only authorized person to sign-in equipment previously issued to employees. Knowing this, my Dads half paranoid, half smug self took advantage of a MC opportunity.

His dad had an idea.

Since the office manager already left, there is no one available to sign for the equipment he is responsible for. Whether it’s living in constant fear or wanting to minimize his risks, he didn’t want something happening to his stuff if it was still in the building after it was shut down. Therefore on the second to last day, my Dad arrives with a hand truck in tow and a f-you smirk on his face. As he starts making a scene while loading his massive 1995 computer monitor and tower on his cart, the IT manager stops by his desk to give him a hard time saying he can’t take anything with him.

The IT manager made some calls.

My dad simply explained that since everything is still under his name, the government entity can give him a call when someone can sign for his stuff. Frustrated, the IT manager goes back into his office and makes a few phone calls. An hour later he stops by my Dads now packed up desk and tells him upper management gave him permission to sign for it. Satisfied, he unloads his stuff as coworkers wait in line to check in theirs as well.

I thought the story was going to end with the dad getting away with taking the computer home with him.

Let’s see what Reddit thought of this story.

It sounds like this person would’ve done the same thing.

Another person points out that the maliciousness ended up falling on the wrong person.

This person likes the dad’s plan.

It’s better to be safe than sorry!

