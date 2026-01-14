Employee Refused To Give A Ride To A Smelly Coworker After A Long Rotation, So Coworkers Labeled Him Selfish

Sometimes the hardest part of starting a new job is figuring out when to draw the line with your coworkers.

A worker finishing a grueling three-week shift found himself pressured to give an airport ride to someone he barely knew.

But the coworker’s heavy smoke smell, and the fear of becoming the default chauffeur, turned a small favor into a much bigger dilemma.

AITA because I didn’t take a co worker to the airport? I just started a new job working 3 weeks on and 3 weeks off. This is my first time working for 3 weeks straight. I live around 2 hours from the job, while my coworkers could be anywhere in the U.S., so most of them fly in. About a week and a half in, a guy I’d never met joined the crew. He was a chain smoker.

At the end of the 3 weeks, I was asked if I could drop him off at the airport because he knew I drove to the location. I told him no, I couldn’t, and walked to my car and left.

The reasons why I didn’t want to were because he smelled like cigarettes and cigars, and I didn’t want my car to smell like that. I also didn’t want to become known as the guy who gives airport rides every time we leave.

Now I’ve heard that people know I didn’t drop him off, and he doesn’t like me. I feel that I had the right to refuse to drop him off, but AITA?

Navigating a new job is tough enough without peer pressure added into the mix.

In the end, he didn’t owe anyone a ride, especially at the expense of his own comfort.

If his coworkers want to judge him for having boundaries, that’s on them, not him.

