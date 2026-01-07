Employee Refused To Reveal Their Next Employer After Resigning, So Their Toxic Boss Threw A Fit And Got Shut Down

There’s always that one boss who thinks they’re owed every detail of an employee’s life.

One employee had just handed in their resignation letter when their overbearing boss demanded to know the worker’s next employer.

The employee made it clear that notice is a courtesy, but privacy is non-negotiable.

I put in my two weeks and my manager said I have to tell her where I’m going I handed in my resignation yesterday, and my manager actually had the nerve to say I need to disclose my next employer. Like… what?

The employee declined, and the boss decided to make a stink about it.

I told her that’s my personal business, and she got all angry about it. She said something about “professional courtesy” and how the company needs to know for their records.

But this employee doesn’t see why they should have to disclose this.

Since when is this a thing? I’m giving you two weeks’ notice, which is already more than what’s legally required. Where I’m going next is none of your concern.

At least this employee walked away with their privacy still intact.

This commenter isn’t buying this “professional courtesy” crap for one second.

If the old boss must know, why not make up a blatant lie?

This commenter can smell this boss’ bad intentions from a mile away.

Why not set this boss up for some embarrassment?

This employee ultimately gave this toxic boss a polite dose of “none of your business.”

“Professional courtesy” goes both ways.

