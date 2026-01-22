January 22, 2026 at 10:55 am

Employee Shared The Makeup Metaphors She Wants To Use Instead Of Sports Ones While She’s At Her Job

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about work

TikTok/@arikraemerhq

Are you tired of hearing sports metaphors at work?

Let me give you an example: “We’re on the 50 yard line, team, and we’ve only got halfway to go!”

Yeah, it can get a bit annoying…

And this woman is trying to put a stop to it!

Her name is Ari and she posted a couple of videos on TikTok that highlight her brilliant idea: she wants to replace sports metaphors at work with makeup metaphors!

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@arikraemerhq

Ari said, “I know we want to move forward with this, but are we adding the foundation before the primer here?”

She continued, “I’m seeing buying signals, too, but the deal’s not over until we add our setting spray.”

woman talking about work

TikTok/@arikraemerhq

Ari then said, “I want to make sure we’re finding that balance between dewy and greasy.”

She nailed it!

woman talking about work

TikTok/@arikraemerhq

Check out the video.

@arikraemerhq

We’re gonna need a full beat to win this pitch

♬ original sound – Ari Kraemer

Ari posted a follow-up video with more makeup metaphors.

Take a look!

@arikraemerhq

Replying to @anna f curtis • skincare stuff more requests from the comments and a few originals #corporatehumor #womeninbusiness #worklife

♬ original sound – Ari Kraemer

Viewers shared their thoughts.

Sephora chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.43.43 PM Employee Shared The Makeup Metaphors She Wants To Use Instead Of Sports Ones While Shes At Her Job

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.43.54 PM Employee Shared The Makeup Metaphors She Wants To Use Instead Of Sports Ones While Shes At Her Job

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 14 at 5.44.05 PM Employee Shared The Makeup Metaphors She Wants To Use Instead Of Sports Ones While Shes At Her Job

Now, this is a trend that needs to catch on immediately!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter