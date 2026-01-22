Employee Shared The Makeup Metaphors She Wants To Use Instead Of Sports Ones While She’s At Her Job

Are you tired of hearing sports metaphors at work?

Let me give you an example: “We’re on the 50 yard line, team, and we’ve only got halfway to go!”

Yeah, it can get a bit annoying…

And this woman is trying to put a stop to it!

Her name is Ari and she posted a couple of videos on TikTok that highlight her brilliant idea: she wants to replace sports metaphors at work with makeup metaphors!

Ari said, “I know we want to move forward with this, but are we adding the foundation before the primer here?”

She continued, “I’m seeing buying signals, too, but the deal’s not over until we add our setting spray.”

Ari then said, “I want to make sure we’re finding that balance between dewy and greasy.”

She nailed it!

Check out the video.

@arikraemerhq We’re gonna need a full beat to win this pitch ♬ original sound – Ari Kraemer

Ari posted a follow-up video with more makeup metaphors.

Take a look!

Now, this is a trend that needs to catch on immediately!

