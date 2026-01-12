Employee Talked About Her New COO’s “Mandatory” Noon Lunch Break Demand And How It Completely Backfired On Him

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

Those are words to live by, friends, and if you find yourself in a new work environment where things seem to going just fine, don’t rock the boat.

A TikTokker posted a video and told viewers about how the new COO at her company really screwed things up when he tried to implement a new lunch policy for workers.

The TikTokker said that before the new COO started working for her company, she let employees on her team take lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. She added that the arrangement worked just fine for years…

But the new COO demanded that everyone now had to take their lunch breaks at noon.

The TikTokker realized this guy was on a power trip, so she simply said, “okay.”

At noon, the woman said to all workers, “Let’s go. Secretary, admin, custodial, you on the Zoom call with China, go ahead and hang up. You over there on the sales call, and you in the presentation, come on out. We’re all going to lunch right now.”

The woman said that the new COO called her on her lunch break, but she didn’t pick up because she was officially off the clock.

She had a message from the COO when she returned from lunch saying that he wanted to see her.

When she was meeting with the man, the CEO, the head honcho, called her and asked her what was going on.

She told the CEO that the new COO demanded that everyone take their lunch breaks at noon.

A short time later, the TikTokker got an email from the COO that read, “Lunch can now resume between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.”

She said that new executives at companies should wait at least six months or a year before they start to make changes.

Good call!

That’s called stickin’ it to The Man!

