Employee’s Job Tried To Schedule A Corporate Meeting On Thanksgiving, So He Ignored It And Refused To Sacrifice His Rest For A Fake Emergency

Long weekends are sacred in the corporate world, especially when they’re the only real break people get all year.

So when one tech employee got a late-night message demanding an early-morning meeting on Thanksgiving, he decided he wasn’t sacrificing a single hour of his well-earned time off.

My corporate job set up an 8AM meeting for the morning of thanksgiving. I just didn’t respond I was hanging with my girlfriend last night, excited to stay up late, hang out, and enjoy the four-day weekend.

But then he got an unwanted interruption.

I then got a text in the work group asking the team to meet at 8 AM to discuss some code changes (I work in tech). It filled me with so much rage to see it.

So he decided he wasn’t giving in this time.

I just didn’t respond. The two days off in a row is the longest stretch of time off we get in corporate, and I’d rather walk on broken glass barefoot than give that up. They can genuinely go **** themselves.

This employee knew his time was worth protecting, even if others didn’t see it this way.

He didn’t owe them his holiday long weekend, no matter how “urgent” they claimed the work was.

If work wanted something else from him, they’d have to wait until Tuesday like everyone else.

