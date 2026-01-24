Employees Shared How They Visualize Their Yearly Calendars And They Were Surprisingly Different

How do you visualize a yearly calendar?

Or maybe the question is DO YOU visualize a yearly calendar?

An advertising agency called Cornett posted a video on TikTok that highlighted how some of their employees visualize the months of the year and it got folks talking.

First up was an employee named Kathy. She drew a circle on a whiteboard and said, “Here’s what a year looks like. It’s like a clock, all right?”

A woman named Audrey drew outlines of her hands on the whiteboard. One of her fellow workers questioned her method, but Audrey was sticking to it!

An employee named Robert’s design was pretty unique, and a woman named Nicole said she “pictures a planner” when she thinks about the months of the year.

A worker named Paige took a different approach and use rectangles that looked like Scrabble tiles.

Next up was a woman named Caitlin who described her method as “linear.”

This was a pretty interesting experiment that shows how people visualize things differently.

Check out the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this viewer spoke up.

This proves that we all visualize things in our own ways!

