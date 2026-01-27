Entitled Cousins Got Angry At The Bride For Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding, But She Never Considered Them Family

Wedding invites can get tricky especially when you’re hosting a small event.

This girl shares how she struggled to make sure her unwanted cousins and family members wouldn’t show up to her wedding.

Find out how things spiraled out of control.

AITA for not inviting my family to my wedding? I have a few aunts and uncles, cousins. We never were close with them or had much contact. We would see them a few times a year, and that’s it.

They always had something negative to say about us, or about others. Whatever we did, we could never please them. They would always say negative things about our father, looking down on him. A while ago, my mother got cancer. It all went really fast, she died within a year. It was one of the most horrible times of our lives. Her sisters never visited her in the hospital, they only send a text once in a while.

My cousins never asked us how we were doing, if we needed help, it’s like they didn’t care. At the funeral, they all said how sorry they were. How worried they were about us, but those were only empty words. They never showed us that they cared. I met my husband a few months after my mother died. I instantly knew he was the one. He asked me to marry him after a while, and of course I said yes! After some thinking we decided to not invite my whole family. Only the ones I felt the closest with.

I did not want to hurt my family so I told them that we decided to celebrate the wedding with a small group. (which was true). They did not take that the good way. I got a very angry text from my cousin (we haven’t even talked to each other in 2 years).

My aunt remembered I existed all of a sudden and tried to guilt trip me. It made me very sad that they were just not capable of being happy for me. Finally something good happening after a hard time in my life. But they were only thinking about themselves. I posted this just to get this off my mind, feel free to share your opinion!

