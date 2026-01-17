Entitled Home Owner Repeatedly Used His Truck To Block The Lake’s Boat Ramp, So The HOA Finally Delivered Unexpected Karma And Called A Towing Service

Trust the universe to deliver instant karma to entitled people.

An entitled homeowner has been blocking the boat access ramp to a lake by parking his truck right by the dock. When HOA finally called a towing service, his truck ended up in the lake.

Read the full story below.

Karma for entitled home owner who thinks they own lake access We have a home in a gated community in Florida with a boat ramp and dock on a lake. The community doesn’t own the lake, and other homes around the lake have their own private access. Our access is for homeowners within our gated community only. A few years back, some homeowner installed posts and a padlocked chain across the boat ramp, preventing anyone from putting in boats. No idea who did it, but the HOA cut the lock and removed the chain. So ridiculous!

This entitled homeowner got what he deserved.

Last year, a homeowner (no idea if it was the same one) had their boat at the dock and would drive their truck down and park it on the grass by the dock. Parking on the grass isn’t allowed, as it kills it. He was told numerous times to stop and to park in the small lot farther up from the ramp. Finally, all that worked was for the HOA (via board volunteers) to put up two “No Parking” signs on the grass, spaced to block the possibility of parking. From then on, he started parking on the pavement at the bottom of the ramp, blocking anyone else from putting in a boat. Again, he was warned and didn’t change his ways. One day, someone was actually blocked and notified a board member to call towing. The tow company came out, and at some point in the process, the truck rolled back into the lake up to the doors 😂. I’m sure insurance covered the damage, but still, it was nice that he had to deal with karma for his entitlement.

Some people need a lesson on consideration.

Other people in the comments section are piping up.

This one has something to say.

Another user is amused.

This user is chiming in.

A valid observation from this one.

This person praises the HOA.

When karma uses HOA and a tow truck to serve justice.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.