Entitled Homeowner Threatened Legally Parked Cars With Tow Signs, But His Attempt To Control The Block Will Surely Backfire

It’s important to remember that not everyone who posts a sign actually has the authority to enforce it.

One outspoken homeowner decided to police a city-owned street as if it were his personal driveway, setting the stage for an inevitable showdown with either a tow company or the law.

Entitled neighbor thinks he can tow cars parked in front of his house We have an “interesting” neighbor who lives a ways down the street. In addition to the very political signs on his house, he also flies offensive flags on both sides of his driveway.

But he does something far worse.

He has also posted a sign from a local tow company on a tree in his front yard stating that anyone parking there will be towed. The important part of this is that this neighborhood is not in an HOA.

The streets are city-owned, not private, so he does not have the authority to have anyone towed from in front of his house. If someone parks in his driveway, that is a different story, but he cannot control who parks on the public street in front of his home.

If his house were closer to mine (it is around the corner and about 15 houses away), I would be spending a lot of time on my front porch with a cold drink and a bowl of popcorn waiting for the entertainment. When he eventually tries to get someone’s car hauled off, one of several things will likely happen.

Either the tow company will refuse since it is a public street, and they will probably confiscate their sign since he should not have it anyway. If they are reckless enough to tow the car, there will probably be cops called for a stolen vehicle. Or the police will be called when he tries to get the car removed and tempers flare. Any of those outcomes would not end well for him.

Pretending to run an HOA doesn’t make it real — especially on a city-owned street.

At the end of the day, the only thing actually getting hauled is this guy’s ego.

