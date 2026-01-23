Entitled Neighbors Refuses To Respect A Homeowner’s Property, So He Wants To Send Him A Cease And Desist Letter To Take Care Of The Matter

I just don’t understand people like this…

I’m talking about folks who have absolutely no respect at all for others people and their property.

And you’re about to meet a real gem!

Check out this homeowner’s story and learn about the neighbor he has to deal with…

WIBTA for sending neighbor a cease and desist letter? “Last fall we moved into a new house and less than two weeks later, had a baby.

We were pretty focused on the whole parenting thing and failed to notice how often the neighbor on one side was using our property for several things without any kind of permission or discussion.

And then the problems started…

It started with his kids spending their days in our driveway drawing with sidewalk chalk. We had to ask them to stop because we seriously feared running them over when backing out of the garage as they have absolutely no supervision or regard for cars. They stopped drawing and started using our garage door as a bumper stop while riding their scooters and bikes. They physically bashed into the garage door and dented it. I asked them to stop. After a dozen or so instances, they finally stopped.

Ugh…

In the spring, we noticed that the dad was parking his trailer on our side of the property between our two driveways. The property line is very clear with fences and different types of landscaping. In addition, he was pulling his garbage cans through our gravel and making huge tracks. As we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we have a baby, we decided to write a note and leave it with our information while also lining the property line with large rocks. Never heard from them but they had moved the rocks into a pile and the front of our side of the property. We moved the rocks back again and thought we had made our position very clear. At the beginning of June the dad/husband came and rang our door.

This guy sounds pretty entitled.

He proceeded to tell us that because he’s parked his trailer like that since he moved in and no one has cared before so we can’t care either. At no point did he ask if he could park on our side or use our property, he said “It’s never been a problem and I should be able to do it.” We politely said we did not give him permission to do so and explained that we intended to landscape the area and his trailer and use of our property would ruin the landscaping we had planned. The entire conversation was difficult because he spoke over me the entire time and talked to me like a child.

What a jerk!

At the end of the confrontation, he said we were “rude neighbors” and stormed off. Since then, he parks further over, moves our landscaping rocks constantly, and aggressively moves his garbage cans through the gravel leaving marks like he was zig zagging back and forth. This weekend I started taking photos as proof of his parking and the way he’s ruining our gravel with his garbage cans. He came out and glared at me. I, very nicely, again, asked him to stop. He replied “Why?” and when I said because it’s my property and we’ve asked him not to he replied “Whatever” and walked away. Now we come to today. I’m done. I am so frustrated that this guy feels like he is entitled to unquestioned use of property that is not his.”

This guy’s neighbor is a HUGE JERK.

