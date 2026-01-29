Essential HR Employee Was Punished For Calling Out Sick, And Corporate Leadership Ended Up Paying A $14,000 Lesson In Labor Laws

Workplace policies often preach flexibility and fairness, until an employee actually needs them.

When a high-performing HR employee was disciplined for missing work with the flu and later pneumonia, a rigid boss pushed the situation just far enough to turn corporate pressure into a very expensive mistake.

I can’t call out sick? Ok! I called out sick for the first time nine months into my new job after catching the flu. I avoided infection for three years and caught it from a coworker. I was told my position (HR/PR) was so essential that I wasn’t allowed to call out sick.

Our PTO policy was 24 hours of sick time per year, which was the minimum required by state law.

I received a write-up for calling out and responded with a concise summary of employee attendance records, which showed I was in the 98th percentile. I was then asked to wipe my response from the records. Three months later, I was hospitalized for pneumonia.

I missed one day of work and, upon returning, was sent home until I provided a doctor’s note. I paid a $75 copay to obtain a note that confirmed and cleared my absence. Mr. President refused to accept the note allowing my return to work until I provided another note allowing me to return to work.

I could have spent the extra money but refused. After Mr. President spoke with his $250/hour attorney, I received a $14,000 severance and a promise not to dispute my unemployment.

This company learned the hard way what happens when you push sick employees too far.

